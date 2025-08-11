BitMine, SharpLink command $7b ETH as corporate holdings eclipse $14b

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:56
Ethereum
ETH$4,416.18-3.05%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000517-3.18%

BitMine and SharpLink are leading the ETH treasury movement, with their combined $8 billion stash driving sector-wide holdings to $14 billion. But with Vitalik Buterin’s cautious blessing, the market wonders: Is this sustainable adoption or a bubble in the making?

Summary
  • BitMine and SharpLink’s combined ETH holdings have surged to $7b, pushing total corporate treasuries to $14b and fueling a 43% monthly price rally.
  • Vitalik Buterin supports ETH treasury adoption but warns overleverage could trigger forced liquidations and damage market trust.

On August 11, BitMine Immersion Technologies, the American Bitcoin mining company that pivoted to an Ethereum (ETH) treasury strategy barely two months ago, announced its ETH holdings had surged to $4.96 billion, representing a $2 billion jump in just seven days.

The Las Vegas-based firm now controls 1.15 million ETH tokens, positioning itself as the largest Ether treasury company and vaulting to third place among all public crypto treasuries, behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Marathon Blockchain, which hold a combined $81 billion in Bitcoin, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data.

Meanwhile, SharpLink Gaming revealed plans to push its own ETH reserves past the $3 billion mark following a $400 million institutional funding round, solidifying its position as another heavyweight in the burgeoning ETH treasury race.

The aggressive moves by BitMine and SharpLink helped drive the sector’s total to $14 billion, StrategicETHReserve.xyz data shows.

BitMine, SharpLink command $7b ETH as corporate holdings eclipse $14b - 1

Top 10 institutional ETH holders. Source: StrategicETHReserve.xyz

While this has injected fresh institutional momentum into Ethereum’s market performance, driving a 43% price surge over the past month, the breakneck pace of accumulation raises critical questions about long-term sustainability, particularly as Ethereum’s own co-founder warns of potential overleverage risks lurking beneath the euphoria.

How BitMine and SharpLink are shaping the ETH treasury race

For BitMine, the playbook has been clear from day one. Since unveiling its pivot to Ethereum on June 30, the company has repeated its ambition to acquire 5% of ETH’s total supply at nearly every turn.

With backing from institutional names like ARK’s Cathie Wood, Pantera, Galaxy Digital, and Founders Fund, BitMine has positioned itself not only as the largest ETH treasury in the world, but also as one of the most liquid U.S.-listed stocks, trading an average of $2.2 billion daily.

SharpLink’s strategy has been equally aggressive. The Minneapolis-based gaming company said it raised nearly $900 million in capital over the past week, a combination of a $400 million registered direct offering with global institutional investors and $200 million in at-the-market proceeds, all meant to accelerate its Ethereum accumulation.

Already holding roughly 598,800 ETH as of August 10, SharpLink expects its reserves to surpass the $3 billion mark once new purchases are complete. The company framed the speed and scale of its fundraising as a signal of market confidence in its treasury approach and of Ethereum’s “transformative potential.”

Vitalik Buterin’s take

Last week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin offered what could be described as a cautious endorsement of this new corporate treasury wave. He said in a Bankless podcast episode that public companies buying and holding Ether can “provide valuable services” by exposing the asset to a broader range of investors, especially those who prefer not to hold it directly.

But his backing came with a warning: corporate ETH treasuries must avoid turning into an “overleveraged game.” He outlined a scenario in which excessive borrowing against ETH holdings could trigger forced liquidations in a market downturn, causing a cascading sell-off and eroding trust in the network.

Despite these warnings and other risks, such as macroeconomic shocks, neither BitMine nor SharpLink shows any sign of slowing their buying sprees. BitMine remains fixed on its 5 percent supply goal, while SharpLink is moving to deploy fresh capital at pace.

Whether this marks the beginning of a lasting institutional foothold for Ethereum or an overreach that could test the network’s resilience remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06017+3.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 09:54
USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

Crypto asset trading platforms are increasingly adopting blockchain-native assets such as the USDC stablecoin, and tokenized treasuries such as BlackRock’s BUIDL to improve collateral efficiency in the derivatives market. These
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:00
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
RWAX
APP$0.003121+0.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000422-0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001858-2.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 20:58

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position