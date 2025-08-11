Paxos applies for US trust bank license

PANews
2025/08/11 22:48
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187+0.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0604+4.29%

PANews reported on August 11 that according to market news, stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is applying for a trust bank license from US regulators and plans to set up an office in the United States to expand its compliant financial services capabilities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06017+3.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 09:54
USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

Crypto asset trading platforms are increasingly adopting blockchain-native assets such as the USDC stablecoin, and tokenized treasuries such as BlackRock’s BUIDL to improve collateral efficiency in the derivatives market. These
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:00
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
RWAX
APP$0.003121+0.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000422-0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001858-2.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 20:58

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position