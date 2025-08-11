Leverage Shares to Launch Single-Stock ETF with 2x Leverage and Downside Buffer

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that Leverage Shares will launch its first single-stock ETFs featuring a "2x leverage + downside buffer" structure on August 12, 2025. These ETFs will include Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Coinbase (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Palantir (PLTR). The product will reset leverage monthly, use options to limit gains, and limit downside risk to a 1x decline in the underlying stock price.

