XRP Is About to Explode — Join Cloud Mining Now and Try to Extra Income

CryptoNews
2025/08/12 00:18
Threshold
T$0.0163-0.54%
SIX
SIX$0.02116-1.07%
Kaspa
KAS$0.088597-2.11%
GET
GET$0.012377-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09771-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0647-0.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08058-6.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00729+3.99%

As Ripple’s native token, XRP, shows renewed strength above the key psychological barrier of $3.00, its price prediction model has gained widespread attention. Following 24 hours of intense volatility, technical analysis suggests this digital asset could surge by over 80%, potentially reaching $5.00. This marks a new chapter in XRP’s price discovery journey.

In light of this potential breakout, joining cloud mining now is one of the best ways to unlock XRP’s full value.

Why Choose Cloud Mining in 2025?

Choosing XRP and joining a cloud mining platform could help you earn about $5,000 per day — no mining experience or hardware required.

How to Start Earning $5,000/Day with Cloud Mining:

  1. Choose a trusted cloud mining provider, such as SIX MINING, a platform with over 7 years of stable operation.
  2. Create a SIX MINING account.
  3. Browse the platform’s mining contract plans and select the one that suits your budget and earning goals. Here’s a sample of some popular options:
PlanPriceDurationTotal Return
Iceriver KAS KS7 Lite$1002Days$100+$7.2
Canaan’s Avalon Miner A14$100010Days$1000+$133
Antminer S21 XP$300015Days$3000+$666
HOST ANTMINER S19 XP Hyd$500020Days$5000+$1550
StrongU STU-U6$3000035Days$30000+$18480
ANTSPACE HD54.01$20000050Days$200000+$204000

These are just some of the most popular plans. For more options, visit the official SIX MINING website.

  1. Activate your contract by depositing funds.
  2. Withdraw your earnings anytime, or reinvest them to earn even more.

What Is SIX MINING Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin using rented cloud computing power — no need to buy or maintain any hardware.

SIX MINING is a globally recognized decentralized smart cloud mining platform, founded in the UK in 2018. It focuses on green energy mining, significantly reducing mining costs. The platform aims to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly mining ecosystem that allows crypto enthusiasts and both solo and group miners to participate without worrying about the complexity or cost of traditional mining.

What Makes SIX MINING Special?

  • Transparency: Their mobile app explains mining principles and details the ROI and duration for each plan.
  • Legitimacy: Verified company information is available on the platform, and you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter to see reviews.
  • User-Friendly Interface: A clean dashboard, tutorials, and responsive customer support make it beginner-friendly.
  • Performance Tools: Built-in profit calculators help estimate potential returns based on hash power and token holdings.
  • Cross-Platform Compatibility: Works with Android and other mobile platforms.
  • Ecosystem Features: Beyond mining, users enjoy bounty programs and referral bonuses.

Conclusion

As XRP approaches a critical breakout point, cloud mining offers a low-barrier opportunity for both short-term and long-term investors to profit from the crypto market. With SIX MINING, you don’t need any prior mining experience or hardware setup. Their intuitive platform makes it easy to get started and manage your earnings — $5,000 a day can become a reality.

Sign up now and receive a $12 bonus to start your free mining journey!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.028+3.70%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189+0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1336+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02254-1.30%
Core DAO
CORE$0.488+2.52%
Ethereum
ETH$4,422.09-2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000482-2.03%
Particl
PART$0.1741--%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029