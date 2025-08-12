Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that a Messari report showed that Aptos made significant progress in on-chain performance, DeFi ecosystem, and technological innovation in the first half of 2025. Transaction fees dropped to $0.00052, DEX trading volume reached $9 billion, and the stablecoin market capitalization increased to $1.2 billion.
On the technical side, projects such as Shelby and Decibel were launched to improve network performance. The Aptos Foundation invested $200 million to promote ecosystem development and consolidate its position as a global transaction engine.
