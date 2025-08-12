Jito: BAM, a feature that improves Solana's block construction efficiency and privacy, has been launched on the testnet.

PANews reported on August 12th that Jito announced the launch of its BAM feature on testnet, complete with an initial validator cluster. This marks the first step in introducing private and verifiable block construction to the Solana network. A public testnet will open soon, with mainnet deployment to follow.
Earlier news, the Jito Foundation launched BAM to optimize the block construction method of the Solana blockchain .
