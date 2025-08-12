South Korean retail investors have seen a net inflow of $259 million into BitMine stock since July

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bloomberg, U.S.-listed BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. has become the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors, with a net inflow of US$259 million since July.

BitMine, reportedly transitioning to a digital asset storage company, currently holds $3.6 billion worth of Ethereum, making it the world's largest Ethereum reserve holder. BitMine's stock price surged over 3,000% in July, driven by Ethereum's price exceeding $4,300, but subsequently retreated 62%. Approximately one-third of South Korea's population is active in the digital asset market, favoring high-risk, high-return investment opportunities.