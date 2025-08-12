Trump Media Files Amendment to Bitcoin ETF Registration, Crypto.com to Offer Custody

Trump Media, which operates the social media platform Truth Social, has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The amended filing does not include essential details such as the fee or a ticker symbol for the fund, Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out.

Balchunas previously said that the spot ETF may struggle to stand out, given its late market entry and already crowded and competitive space.

The spot Bitcoin ETF launch is subject to the SEC approval of the registration and Form 19b-4, following which, the shares will be listed on NYSE Arca.

Crypto.com will serve as the Bitcoin custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will act as the fund’s sponsor, per a Monday release.

If approved, “the ETF will hold Bitcoin directly and offer its shares to investors, aiming to reflect Bitcoin’s price performance.”

New Amended S-1 Form Filed for Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

The Monday SEC amendment filing to the original S-1 filed on June 5, 2025, lacked an explicit change summary. However, it reflected updates from June to August 2025 based on comparisons, including recent events and refined disclosures.

For instance, the new S-1 added details on the Digital Asset Cooperation Agreement from April 2025 and policies for handling Incidental Rights, such as airdrops. It also updated the CF Benchmarks Index platforms and clarified operational procedures for share creations and redemptions.

On the risks and regulatory front, the changes include expanding on recent events, like the GENIUS Act, adding stablecoin risks. Additionally, it included discussions on hard forks and regulatory developments up to August 2025, such as executive orders.

Further, the filing amended the Trust Agreement to a restated version dated in 2025.

Trump Media Joins Wall Street Powerhouse Competitors

The Bitcoin ETF market is already dominated by asset managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Ark Invest. These firms have a strong investor base and a consistent record of offering low-cost, high-liquidity products.

Given the high competition, Truth Social ETF might offer either much lower fees or a differentiated value to gain traction. On top of the pricing, the fund needs to build investor trust on par with established firms.

Although there is no specific date for the launch, the decision to work with established infrastructure providers like Crypto.com might help the fund withstand regulatory scrutiny.