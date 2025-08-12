OpenAI CEO responds to Musk's antitrust accusations against Apple: I haven't even said you manipulated Platform X to suppress competitors

2025/08/12 11:00
PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to Musk's accusations against Apple, calling them surprising and implying that Apple is using the X platform to manipulate its app store to benefit itself and its own company while suppressing competitors and individuals. Earlier today , Musk claimed that Apple's actions were preventing AI companies other than OpenAI from reaching the top of the App Store, calling it a violation of antitrust regulations, and announced that xAI would take legal action.

