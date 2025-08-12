Magic Eden Season 3 will launch on August 15th, with a reward pool of 12 million ME

PANews reported on August 12th that Magic Eden announced that its Season 3 leaderboard will officially launch on August 15, 2025. User activity is currently being tracked and will be displayed on the leaderboard once it goes live. This season's reward pool includes 12 million ME tokens, worth approximately $8.7 million at the current price of $0.72522.
It is reported that Magic Eden has completed the distribution of the second quarter airdrop rewards on August 7, 2025, totaling 10 million ME tokens.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.