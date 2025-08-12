Magic Eden Season 3 will launch on August 15th, with a reward pool of 12 million ME

PANews reported on August 12th that Magic Eden announced that its Season 3 leaderboard will officially launch on August 15, 2025. User activity is currently being tracked and will be displayed on the leaderboard once it goes live. This season's reward pool includes 12 million ME tokens, worth approximately $8.7 million at the current price of $0.72522.

It is reported that Magic Eden has completed the distribution of the second quarter airdrop rewards on August 7, 2025, totaling 10 million ME tokens.