Magic Eden Season 3 will launch on August 15th, with a reward pool of 12 million ME

PANews
2025/08/12 12:30
Eden
EDEN$0.063837-8.82%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.24907-0.72%
ME
ME$0.7154-1.66%

PANews reported on August 12th that Magic Eden announced that its Season 3 leaderboard will officially launch on August 15, 2025. User activity is currently being tracked and will be displayed on the leaderboard once it goes live. This season's reward pool includes 12 million ME tokens, worth approximately $8.7 million at the current price of $0.72522.

It is reported that Magic Eden has completed the distribution of the second quarter airdrop rewards on August 7, 2025, totaling 10 million ME tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$15.284-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$187.91-4.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1368-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08305-7.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1232-2.14%
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments