Avalanche and Helika launch new game accelerator program, offering up to $150,000 in grants

PANews reported on August 12 that the Avalanche Foundation and the Web3 game analysis platform Helika announced the joint launch of a new game accelerator program and have opened the first batch of applications.

The program aims to support Web3-native and traditional game development studios exploring blockchain integration, fostering cutting-edge blockchain game development. Selected teams will receive an initial $25,000 in funding and have the opportunity to compete for an additional $125,000 in prizes, for a total of $150,000. The program also provides technical support, industry mentorship, and community-building resources. The three-month accelerator will support developers through online training and in-person showcases.