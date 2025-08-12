The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 12 that the U.S. CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 pm Beijing time tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year, higher than 2.7% in June, and the annualized growth rate of core CPI may rise to 3.0%.

Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange showed that investors expect the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September to be close to 90%.

