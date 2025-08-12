Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?

PANews
2025/08/12 16:48
WELL3
WELL$0.0001303-0.76%
Horizen
ZEN$7.864-0.07%

Author: Zen, PANews

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche experiments into an emerging asset class for institutional portfolios. In the United States, in particular, endowment funds at several prestigious universities have begun experimenting with crypto assets as a way to hedge against inflation or seek long-term value-added opportunities.

University endowments are pools of funds accumulated by academic institutions, typically in the form of charitable donations. These funds are used to support teaching and research and can be allocated to invest in a variety of assets.

Harvard University recently disclosed that its endowment holds over $100 million in Bitcoin, sparking widespread interest in both academia and the market regarding university involvement in crypto assets. In this article, PANews will review universities that have publicly disclosed or are reported to be involved in crypto, explaining their investment methods, timing, and scale, and examining the differences in university positions and practices in the digital asset movement to date.

Harvard University

Harvard University's endowment consistently ranks first among universities worldwide in financial reports and public statistics, with approximately $50 billion under management. In terms of crypto asset allocation, Harvard's endowment also boasts the largest Bitcoin exposure among known US university endowments.

Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's endowment, disclosed in its latest Form 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it held approximately 1.9 million shares of BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), valued at nearly $116 million, as of June 30, 2025. IBIT also became the fund's fifth-largest investment during that period, trailing only Microsoft, Amazon, travel technology company Booking Holdings, and Meta, and slightly surpassing its investment in Google's parent company, Alphabet.

The Information previously cited sources as saying that Harvard had invested in the cryptocurrency sector as early as 2018, having invested in "at least" one cryptocurrency fund. Furthermore, according to CoinDesk, Harvard University has been quietly purchasing cryptocurrencies through exchanges such as Coinbase since around 2020.

Brown University

Brown University's endowment fund is known for its high investment returns. As of fiscal year 2024, the fund's annual return reached 11.3%, with an average annualized return of 10.8% over the past 10 years and 13.1% over the past five years.

Like Harvard and the University of Michigan, Brown University's endowment fund was rumored to have begun purchasing Bitcoin on exchanges as early as 2020. However, it wasn't until May of this year that Brown University first publicly disclosed its Bitcoin investment. According to SEC 13-F disclosures, Brown University held 105,000 shares of BlackRock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF as of March 31, 2025, with a market value of approximately $4.915 million at the time.

Brown University previously had no public record of investing in crypto assets, and this disclosure makes it the latest American university to announce its holdings of Bitcoin, following Emory and Austin University.

Emory University

Emory University first disclosed its Bitcoin holdings in public documents in October 2024, becoming the first university endowment in the United States to do so. According to an SEC filing on October 25th of last year, Emory University held nearly 2.7 million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (GBTC), with a market value of approximately $15.1 million at the time. Due to the subsequent near-doubling of Bitcoin prices, these holdings are likely now worth over $30 million.

Emory Investment Management (EIM) oversees the university's endowment, valued at over $11 billion. Srinivas Pulavarti, EIM's chief investment officer, revealed that Emory's investments were initially structured as trusts, but when the stock was converted to an ETF structure, the university was forced to disclose its holdings. Matthew Lyle, an associate professor of accounting at Emory, noted that using an ETF issued by a reputable company can reduce security risks compared to buying Bitcoin directly.

University of Austin

The University of Austin (UATX) is a new private university with an endowment of approximately $200 million when it was founded in 2019.

In February 2025, Cointelegraph reported that the University of Austin planned to establish a Bitcoin investment fund of over $5 million to be managed within its endowment. Chad Thevenot, senior vice president of development at the university, stated that the university would develop a Bitcoin holding strategy for at least five years, arguing that Bitcoin offers similar long-term value opportunities as traditional assets (stocks and real estate). Chun Lai, the foundation's chief investment officer, told the Financial Times, "When the potential of cryptocurrencies becomes apparent, we don't want to be left behind."

UATX also partnered with Bitcoin service company Unchained for fundraising , with Unchained CEO Joseph Kelly donating two bitcoins to the university's Bitcoin Fund. UATX Associate Professor Thomas Hogan stated that the university's endowment is dedicated to serving students, and Bitcoin provides a unique opportunity for UATX to fulfill its commitment to cultivating future leaders and innovators.

Stanford University

Stanford University itself does not directly disclose its endowment's Bitcoin holdings, but the Blyth Fund, a student-run fund at the university, seized the opportunity to buy Bitcoin last year. In March 2024, Kole Lee, director of the Stanford Blockchain Club, announced that the Blyth Fund would invest approximately 7% of its portfolio in Bitcoin. The fund achieved Bitcoin exposure by purchasing the BlackRock IBIT ETF, which was purchased at a price of approximately $45,000.

It's important to note that the Blyth Fund is not part of Stanford's official endowment, but rather a portion of Stanford's disposable funds, empowering students to make their own investment decisions. Established in 1978 in honor of legendary banker Charles Blyth, the Blyth Fund manages only a few hundred thousand dollars in assets through investments in stocks, bonds, and other assets, now including Bitcoin.

As of now, Stanford has not disclosed any information about the holding of crypto assets in any formal endowment fund, but the investment actions of the student team indicate that there are investors within Stanford who are optimistic about cryptocurrencies.

Yale University

Yale University has the second-largest endowment in the United States, valued at over $30 billion, but information about its involvement in crypto assets also mainly comes from media reports rather than official disclosures.

In 2018, Bloomberg reported that Yale University participated in the financing of a $400 million fund under the renowned venture capital fund Paradigm and was an investor in the fund. Furthermore, CNBC reported that Yale University's Chief Investment Officer, David Swensen, also invested in Andreessen Horowitz's $300 million cryptocurrency fund on behalf of the university.

In terms of direct investment in crypto assets, according to CoinDesk, Yale, like Harvard, Brown, the University of Michigan and other schools, began to purchase a small amount of Bitcoin as an investment on cryptocurrency exchanges around 2020 (the specific amount was not disclosed).

However, Yale has not publicly confirmed or commented on the aforementioned investment. What is known is that Yale has invested in early cryptocurrency-related venture capital funds, but has not yet disclosed specific data on its Bitcoin holdings or ETFs. Its investment approach is relatively cautious, and public disclosure of information is limited.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT's endowment is also substantial, reaching approximately $24.6 billion in fiscal year 2024, but official public records do not disclose direct holdings of Bitcoin or cryptocurrency ETFs. Historically, MIT has been known for its flexible investment approach. According to The Information, MIT participated in an investment in a blockchain-themed venture capital fund in 2018.

Furthermore, according to public information, MIT has close ties to cryptography and blockchain technology research, with donations to the MIT Media Lab's digital currency research project. However, to date, MIT has not officially disclosed any cryptocurrency holdings in SEC filings or financial reports. This suggests that MIT may have already invested in crypto assets through previous blockchain fund investments, but the specific amounts and timing are unclear, and MIT has not publicly commented.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan's endowment has been involved in cryptocurrency investments since 2018, when the university invested approximately $3 million in CNK Fund I, a crypto-focused fund managed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in June 2018. A February 2019 board of trustees meeting agenda indicated that the fund was listed as an "approved follow-on investment partner," indicating the potential for additional investment, though the specific amount was not disclosed.

Furthermore, according to CoinDesk, the University of Michigan's endowment also began purchasing small amounts of Bitcoin on exchanges around 2020. Overall, the University of Michigan's endowment has indirectly invested in crypto assets through venture capital, with clear investments in the millions of dollars. The university has not officially commented on this matter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07627+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.425+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-6.58%
U
U$0.02512-8.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03147-11.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.22+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981+8.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003029+14.04%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+2.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06747+237.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco