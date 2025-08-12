Cosine: The Qubic mining pool is suspected of successfully launching a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically able to rewrite transactions

PANews reported on August 12th that SlowMist founder Yu Xian (Yu Xian) claimed in a post that the Qubic mining pool, through recent economic incentives, has aggregated significant computing power and appears to have successfully launched a 51% attack on the Monero network. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo admitted that controlling a majority of the computing power could allow him to rewrite the blockchain, perform double spends, and censor transactions. While Qubic described the move as a technical demonstration, the Monero community has expressed concerns about the network's decentralization and security, and has called on miners to disperse their computing power to mitigate risk.

