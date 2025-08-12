[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 12: Ethereum ETF Inflows Top $1B, Trump Adviser Sees Nakamoto Inc ‘Smash Buying’ $762M Bitcoin, Metaplanet Adds BTC

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates
US spot Ethereum ETF inflows topped $1 billion for the first time, Trump crypto adviser David Bailey aims to make Nakamoto Inc a “Bitcoin juggernaut” with a $762 million BTC buy today, while Metaplanet bought more Bitcoin. Follow live updates below.
