Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 18:30
Propy
PRO$0.8021-1.14%

The mammoth deal effectively renders the pay-per-view (PPV) model in MMA obsolete, as all events will be made available on Paramount+ starting in 2026.

UFC Lands $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal

Back in 2018, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, made headlines around the world with a sponsorship deal. But on Monday, a much larger transaction was announced when the UFC and media conglomerate Paramount penned a $7.7 billion deal for exclusive rights to air live UFC events, starting next year.

Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount(UFC CEO and President Dana White says, “This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world.” / ufc.com)

The UFC, a fighting league launched in 1993, quickly dominated mixed martial arts (MMA), one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, paving the way for a $4 billion acquisition in 2016 by holding company WME-IMG (later renamed Endeavor). A full buyout was completed in 2021 for an additional $1.7 billion, the same year Endeavor went public. In 2023, Endeavor merged with the WWE, perhaps the most popular professional wrestling promotion in the world. The new parent entity is now known as TKO Holdings.

The UFC is no stranger to big media rights deals. The pro-crypto MMA league has previously signed agreements with the likes of Fox and ESPN, but at $7.7 billion and with a decision to transition from PPV to a subscription-style streaming platform (with select events also being aired on CBS), the seven-year deal with Paramount may be the largest and most consequential one yet.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes,” said Dana White, UFC CEO and president. “For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model.”

The break from the decades-old PPV approach is likely a first for high-profile combat sporting events. Boxing, MMA, and other fighting leagues, have all relied on PPV to generate revenue. Professional wrestling, which is not a combat sport, has also historically used the same model. But a few years ago, the WWE, now a sister entity to the UFC, largely abandoned PPV, and now the UFC is following suit.

The crypto industry has continued sponsoring UFC events since the 2018 Litecoin deal. Several firms in the ecosystem will likely be paying close attention to how many more eyeballs the league can garner with the move to Paramount and CBS.

“This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world,” White explained. “The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its…
RealLink
REAL$0.04917-2.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16894+3.34%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-30.00%
Allo
RWA$0.004709-4.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 17:44
Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Gaming now holds over 728,000 ETH after a $2.6 billion acquisition push, staking nearly all of it for yield. The company says the Ethereum network will serve as the core trust layer of the next-generation financial system. Ethereum-First: SharpLink Staking Nearly All ETH Holdings for Yield Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03883-2.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4875-1.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6005-2.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,392.53-5.34%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 17:30
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$117,643.29-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27267-2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512-3.50%
MAY
MAY$0.05038-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30

Trending News

More

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

A Bitcoin OG whale has been silent for 5 years and has transferred 3,000 BTC.

QCP: The recent correction in the crypto market is relatively healthy, and the overall upward trend will not be affected