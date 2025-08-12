Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended

PANews
2025/08/12 18:40
Solayer
LAYER$0.6014-1.73%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.17-10.57%

PANews reported on August 12th that according to The Block, Extended, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange built by the former Revolut team, has launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet mainnet, supporting over 50 trading pairs and up to 100x leverage. Previously operating on StarkWare's StarkEx, Extended has accumulated an average daily trading volume of US$319 million and an annualized return of approximately 70% over the past 30 days. The project has raised US$6.5 million from investors including Tioga Capital, Semantic Ventures, and StarkWare. Extended will migrate to Starknet in three phases, with the old and new versions running in parallel for the first two weeks, followed by a gradual shutdown of the old version. US users will not be able to access the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its…
RealLink
REAL$0.04917-2.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16894+3.34%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-30.00%
Allo
RWA$0.004709-4.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 17:44
Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Gaming now holds over 728,000 ETH after a $2.6 billion acquisition push, staking nearly all of it for yield. The company says the Ethereum network will serve as the core trust layer of the next-generation financial system. Ethereum-First: SharpLink Staking Nearly All ETH Holdings for Yield Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03883-2.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4875-1.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6005-2.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,392.53-5.34%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 17:30
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$117,643.29-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27267-2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512-3.50%
MAY
MAY$0.05038-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30

Trending News

More

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

A Bitcoin OG whale has been silent for 5 years and has transferred 3,000 BTC.

QCP: The recent correction in the crypto market is relatively healthy, and the overall upward trend will not be affected