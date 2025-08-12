Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended

PANews reported on August 12th that according to The Block, Extended, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange built by the former Revolut team, has launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet mainnet, supporting over 50 trading pairs and up to 100x leverage. Previously operating on StarkWare's StarkEx, Extended has accumulated an average daily trading volume of US$319 million and an annualized return of approximately 70% over the past 30 days. The project has raised US$6.5 million from investors including Tioga Capital, Semantic Ventures, and StarkWare. Extended will migrate to Starknet in three phases, with the old and new versions running in parallel for the first two weeks, followed by a gradual shutdown of the old version. US users will not be able to access the platform.