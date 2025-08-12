How to find Alpha returns in this bull market?

PANews
2025/08/12 19:00
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003734+0.13%
Stella
ALPHA$0.0148+0.27%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001492+6.26%

Author: Haotian

Everyone is shouting that the bull market is coming, but do you know that the methodology for finding market alpha and beta is completely different this time? Let me share a few observations:

1) OnChain+OffChain TradiFi becomes the main narrative:

Stablecoin Infrastructure: Stablecoins become the "blood" connecting traditional finance and DeFi infrastructure, locking in cross-chain stablecoin liquidity, APY Yield differences, and new innovation expansion;

BTC/ETH MicroStrategy "Coin-to-Stock" Effect: It's becoming a trend for listed companies to include crypto assets on their balance sheets, and identifying high-quality targets with the potential to become "quasi-reserve assets" is key.

The rise of Wall Street's innovative track: DeFi protocols designed specifically for institutions, compliant income products, and on-chain asset management tools will attract huge amounts of capital. The original "Code is Law" has become the new "Compliance is King";

2) Crypto’s purely native narrative accelerates the process of separating the true from the false:

The Ethereum ecosystem is experiencing a resurgence: $ETH price breakthroughs will reignite innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem’s technical narrative, replacing the previous Rollup-Centric grand strategy with the new ZK-Centric becoming the main theme.

High-performance Layer 1 competition: This is no longer a TPS competition, but rather a test of who can attract real economic activity. Core indicators include: stablecoin TVL share, native APY yield, depth of institutional partnerships, etc.

The final twilight of altcoins: The general altcoin season faces the fundamental problem of insufficient capital momentum, and some altcoins will experience "dead cat bounce" market. The characteristics of such targets include chip concentration, community activity, and the ability to catch up with new concepts such as AI/RWA;

3) MEME coin upgrades from a speculative tool to a market standard:

Capital efficiency: Traditional altcoins have inflated market capitalizations and depleted liquidity. MEME, with its fair launch and high turnover rate, has become a new favorite of capital and will seize most of the market share of dying altcoins.

Attention economy dominates: KOL influence, community culture building, and the FOMO model of hot topics remain core competitive advantages, and liquidity distribution still follows the law of attention;

New indicator of public chain strength: MEME coin market activity will be an important criterion for measuring the comprehensive strength of public chains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its…
RealLink
REAL$0.04917-2.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16894+3.34%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-30.00%
Allo
RWA$0.004709-4.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 17:44
Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

Sharplink Gaming now holds over 728,000 ETH after a $2.6 billion acquisition push, staking nearly all of it for yield. The company says the Ethereum network will serve as the core trust layer of the next-generation financial system. Ethereum-First: SharpLink Staking Nearly All ETH Holdings for Yield Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03883-2.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4875-1.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6005-2.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,392.53-5.34%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 17:30
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$117,643.29-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27267-2.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512-3.50%
MAY
MAY$0.05038-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30

Trending News

More

Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

A Bitcoin OG whale has been silent for 5 years and has transferred 3,000 BTC.

QCP: The recent correction in the crypto market is relatively healthy, and the overall upward trend will not be affected