EToro's second-quarter net profit reached $30.2 million, with assets under management increasing by 54% year-on-year

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, global trading platform EToro (NASDAQ: ETOR) reported net profit of $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from $30.6 million in the same period last year. Revenue for the same period was $2.09 billion, up from $1.85 billion in the same period last year. The company was impacted by $15 million in IPO-related expenses this quarter. Assets under management increased 54% year-over-year to $17.5 billion, and the number of active accounts increased to 3.63 million. EToro added over 100 digital assets to its offerings in the United States and announced its tokenization strategy.