The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is over 80%.

2025/08/12 20:46
PANews reported on August 12th that U.S. Treasury prices rose and the dollar fell sharply against a basket of currencies after consumer price inflation matched expectations, raising traders' expectations for a September interest rate cut. Following the CPI data, Treasury yields across all maturities fell sharply, with the two-year Treasury yield leading the decline, falling 6 basis points to 3.71%. Traders increased their bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut, predicting a greater than 80% probability of a 25 basis point cut at the Fed's September 17th meeting.

