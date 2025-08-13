Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release

Fxstreet
2025/08/13 00:55
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,274-6,46%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000974+1,45%
  • Bitcoin rebounds above $119,000, reflecting strong sentiment after a moderate increase in US inflation.
  • Ethereum breaks above $4,400, reinforcing the bid for a new record high.
  • Solana eyes $200 breakout backed by a Golden Cross pattern and an uptrending RSI.

The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is back above $120,000 and showing signs of a potential breakout past the $122,335 weekly high as Ethereum (ETH) breaks above $4,400, aiming for a fresh all-time high beyond the $4,878 level reached in November 2021.

Solana (SOL), on the other hand, is attempting a breakout toward $200 backed by a robust technical structure.

Market overview: US inflation increases moderately in July 

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Tuesday showed a moderate 0.2% increase in July and 2.7% on a 12-month basis compared to market expectations of 0.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% in July and 3.1% annually compared to the market forecast of 0.3% and 3%, respectively. Federal Reserve (Fed) officials focus on core inflation to gauge long-term trends. 

US CPI data | Source: LBS

Higher tariffs in the US have been a major concern for market participants and the Fed. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs took effect earlier this month, with the central bank expected to monitor their impact on consumer goods and services.

President Trump insists Fed Chair Jerome Powell should cut interest rates, while the central bank broadly cites the need to monitor incoming data as the reason for the delay.

Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNBC that “Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared. In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table.”

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana gain post-US CPI data release

Bitcoin bulls are regaining strength after the CPI data release, indicating strong sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. A break above its weekly high of $122,335 is anticipated, backed by a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the 8-hour chart.

Traders will likely increase exposure if the blue MACD line holds above the red signal line. Interest in BTC could increase if the price makes a daily close above the $120,000 level. Other key levels of interest to traders include the record high of $123,218 reached on July 14 and the next milestone at $125,000.

BTC/USDT 8-hour chart

As for Ethereum, its renewed uptrend is approaching the $4,500 level, up over 6% on the day. The largest smart contracts token has the backing of both retail and institutional demand, evidenced by the spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US recording slightly above $1 billion in inflows on Monday.

Ethereum targets its all-time high of $4,878 reached in November 2021 and a subsequent breakout above the $5,000 milestone. The uptrend in the price of ETH is supported by the MACD indicator buy signal, encouraging traders to maintain or increase their exposure.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, XRP shows signs of extending recovery above $3.21 following a 2% increase on the day. The cross-border money remittance token declined retest support at $3.10 after facing rejection under the $3.40 resistance on Friday.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a joint motion to dismiss appeals last week, effectively ending the five-year lawsuit. This signals renewed interest in XRP, but the uptrend faltered amid low sentiment in the broader market ahead of the US inflation data. If sentiment steadies, XRP could extend recovery toward the record high of $3.66 reached on July 18.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.


 












Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0,1236-5,21%
Threshold
T$0,01616-9,82%
U
U$0,02685-2,82%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1123-1,95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,34-5,17%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun took legal action against Bloomberg for allegedly misrepresenting his assets.
SUN
SUN$0,02426+0,67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 03:58
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0934+2,63%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training