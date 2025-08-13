Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed by Coinbase Asset Management, the new fund has initially deployed funds to Aave, Morpho, Kamino, and Jupiter, with plans to expand to more protocols and stablecoins. The fund primarily provides liquidity in USDC and EURC, with the potential to expand to other currencies in the future.

