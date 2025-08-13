Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed by Coinbase Asset Management, the new fund has initially deployed funds to Aave, Morpho, Kamino, and Jupiter, with plans to expand to more protocols and stablecoins. The fund primarily provides liquidity in USDC and EURC, with the potential to expand to other currencies in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.