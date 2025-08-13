Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Kolten, the deposit scale of decentralized financial protocol Aave has exceeded that of three US banks, and with a total deposit of US$67.921 billion, it has jumped into the top 40 US banks, ranking 38th.
Data comparison shows that Aave has surpassed traditional banks such as SouthState Bank, Valley National Bank and CIBC Bank USA.
