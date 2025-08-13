H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement

PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3 million. Investors including DEXTRIX LLC, Gp13 Invest AS, and Natanya Brooks participated in the subscription. The offering was priced based on the volume-weighted average price of the company's shares on the Nordic SME market. The company stated that the proceeds will be used to advance its Bitcoin Vault strategy and related investment plans.

