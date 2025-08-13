Bitdeer's self-mined Bitcoin production reached 282 in July, a 39% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to a report by crypto mining company Bitdeer Technologies Group, the output of self-mined bitcoins in July reached 282, an increase of about 39% month-on-month. This was mainly due to the deployment of SEALMINER mining machines, which increased the self-mining computing power by 35% to 22.3 EH/s.

The company also completed a 100 MW water-cooling conversion in Rockdale, Texas, and added 159 MW of power in Bhutan and Norway. The SEALMINER A3 mining rig is expected to enter mass production in September, with the next-generation SEAL04 chip targeting an energy efficiency of 5 J/TH. Bitdeer's global power capacity has reached 1,257 MW, with further expansion planned by the end of the year.

