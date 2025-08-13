Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos and Rick Rieder

PANews reported on August 13 that sources revealed that US President Trump is evaluating 11 candidates to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerwell, whose term ends in May 2025. The new nominees include Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Federal Reserve Governor Larry Lindsey, and BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder. They also include current Fed officials such as Bowman, Waller, and Jefferson. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview and shortlist the nominees. Officials stated that a decision timeline has not yet been determined, but the process is expected to be lengthy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.