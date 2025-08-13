Glassnode: ETH futures open interest hits record high of $35.5 billion

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Glassnode data, the open interest in ETH futures also hit a record high of approximately US$35.5 billion.

Short sellers are under immense pressure: on August 12, when the ETH price was near $4,620, approximately $66 million in short liquidations occurred, the second-largest single-day short liquidation event so far this year.

