BitPay integrates Solana, enabling global payments with SOL, USDC, and USDT

Crypto.news
2025/08/13 21:04
Solana
SOL$184.93-5.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Suilend
SEND$0.5234-3.52%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08718-2.83%

BitPay has integrated Solana into its platform, enabling users and merchants to buy, store, send, receive, swap, and spend SOL and Solana-based stablecoins.

Summary
  • BitPay, a leading crypto payment processor, has integrated Solana blockchain into its platform.
  • Payments from external Solana wallets (Phantom, Solflare, Backpack) are supported, and Solana-based payouts are planned for future updates.
  • Major networks like Visa and Fiserv are also leveraging Solana for stablecoin transactions, highlighting its growing adoption in mainstream finance.

In a press release shared with crypto.news, BitPay announced that it has integrated the Solana blockchain into its platform, enabling support for Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT).

With this integration, users can now buy, store, send, receive, swap, and spend Solana-based assets directly in the BitPay Wallet. Payments can also be made from external Solana wallets, including Phantom, Solflare, and Backpack. Merchants accepting BitPay payments can receive funds without holding crypto, and Solana-based payouts are planned for a future update.

The 1916 Company, a luxury watch and jewelry retailer, is among the first to accept Solana payments through BitPay. CEO John Shmerler cited the network’s efficiency and low fees as key benefits for both customers and the business.

Major payment networks continue to integrate Solana

Solana is increasingly being integrated into various payment platforms, as its high throughput and low transaction costs enable faster and more efficient cross-border and on-chain payments. Notably, Solana is integrated into Visa’s settlement platform for stablecoin transactions, alongside Ethereum (ETH), with Stellar (XLM) and Avalanche (AVAX) added recently.

Additionally, Fiserv, a global payments technology provider and a Fortune 500 company listed on the NYSE, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin on Solana in the coming months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4316-1.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00759-8.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0905+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02861-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
MemeCore
M$0.42496-1.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.967-0.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 22:16
S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week. While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve…
U
U$0.02765+3.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 22:19

Trending News

More

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?