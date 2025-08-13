Squads announces strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate USDC adoption

PANews reported on August 13th that Squads, the Solana ecosystem's multi-signature protocol, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate the adoption of USDC and its mission to drive stablecoin-driven finance. Squads has locked over $1 billion in USDC in its products, representing nearly 15% of Solana's total supply. This partnership further strengthens USDC as the default stablecoin across its product suite.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.