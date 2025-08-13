Sharplink Gaming's LsETH currently has a floating profit of $323 million

PANews
2025/08/13 21:49
GAINS
GAINS$0.02752-2.65%

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the unrealized gains of LsETH held by Sharplink Gaming have reached US$323 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4187-4.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007943-3.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02844-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026

JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan Chase's research report covered Circle's stock for the first time and gave it an "underweight" rating, setting the target price
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 19:54
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
MemeCore
M$0.42565-2.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.89-1.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 22:16

Trending News

More

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel