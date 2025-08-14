FBI warns of fake lawyers targeting past crypto scam victims

FBI investigators say a disturbing new fraud tactic is spreading: con artists posing as attorneys are cold-contacting crypto scam victims, promising fund recovery before stealing even more. The scheme preys on desperation with alarming sophistication.

Summary FBI warns of scammers posing as lawyers to target prior crypto fraud victims, using fake agencies, forged documents, and phony bank sites to steal more funds.

Victims are pressured to pay upfront in crypto or gift cards, often after being added to staged WhatsApp chats with fake “bank processors.”

In an alert issued August 13, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation exposed an elaborate scam in which fraudsters impersonate lawyers and law firms, specifically targeting victims who have already lost money to cryptocurrency schemes.

These fake attorneys claim they can recover stolen funds through legal channels, often citing fabricated government partnerships or fictitious agencies like the “International Financial Trading Commission.”

The FBI said victims are pressured into paying upfront fees, usually in cryptocurrency or prepaid gift cards, before being funneled into WhatsApp group chats with supposed “bank processors” and other fake officials. By the time targets realize the ruse, their funds are long gone.

Red flags and safeguards

The FBI’s latest warning reveals these fake law firms employ disturbingly effective tactics to appear legitimate. One telltale sign is their use of authentic-looking legal documents bearing stolen letterhead from real firms, combined with claims of special partnerships with government agencies, an immediate red flag since no private law firms hold such official designations.

What makes these scams particularly insidious is the level of research conducted on victims. Fraudsters often know precise details about their targets’ previous losses, including the exact amounts stolen, dates of transactions, and even the names of the original scam operations.

This intimate knowledge disarms victims, making the fake lawyers appear more credible. The scheme typically escalates when victims are directed to register accounts at what appear to be foreign banks, complete with professional-looking websites that are actually sophisticated facades designed to harvest more funds.

The FBI’s defense playbook

Law enforcement experts recommend adopting what they call a “Zero Trust” approach when dealing with any unsolicited recovery offers. This means automatically treating any unexpected contact with skepticism until proven otherwise.

The FBI stresses that any refusal to appear on camera or provide basic licensing information should be considered an immediate dealbreaker.

The FBI also advises maintaining detailed records of all interactions, including saving email correspondence and recording video calls when possible. This documentation could prove invaluable for investigators.