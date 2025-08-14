Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August

PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing the departing Björn Wagner. Wood, who was due to step down as CEO in 2022 to focus on protocol development, stated that his return stems from the fact that the architectural foundation has been laid and the market is ready. He stated that his return to the CEO role is intended to accelerate the next phase of growth.

