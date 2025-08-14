Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper

PANews
2025/08/14 10:43
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001056+14.78%

PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a Bonkfun migration would cost the creator/buyer approximately 12 SOL. Therefore, sniping 10 SOL after the migration is generally considered low-risk. Newly migrated Bonkfun tokens will also be traded on Cupsey, making sniping akin to sandwiching Cupsey.

