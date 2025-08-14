DeAgentAI receives strategic funding from Momentum

PANews reported on August 14th that DeAgentAI, a decentralized AI infrastructure project, announced the completion of a new round of strategic financing from Momentum, a leading DEX in the Sui ecosystem. The two parties will collaborate on AI infrastructure development, ecosystem collaboration, and application scenarios, continuously promoting the large-scale application of AI agents within the Sui ecosystem. DeAgentAI is the largest AI infrastructure project on Sui, dedicated to building a smarter and more trusted on-chain AI network.

