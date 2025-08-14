Hit a Six and Earn Crypto: New Game Blends Cricket With Web3 Rewards

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 22:30
SIX
SIX$0.02121-5.52%
Gems
GEMS$0.12115-1.42%
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.0852-9.25%

Scor on Sweet and Winners Alliance have partnered to launch a Web3 mini-game where users control avatar versions of famous cricket players to earn gems through gameplay.

In-Game Rewards

Scor on Sweet has partnered with Winners Alliance to launch a Web3 mini-game that allows players to step into the shoes of avatar versions of prominent cricket players and collect gems through skillful gameplay. Gems earned playing the game, known as Sixer Smash, can be converted into Scor, the platform’s native token. Using this token, players can redeem for exclusive sports-themed rewards, including signed cricket memorabilia.

Hit a Six and Earn Crypto: New Game Blends Cricket With Web3 Rewards

According to a statement, Sixer Smash features an impressive roster of cricket legends, including Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s leg-spin maestro, as well as Englishmen Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are also featured, as are Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Kieron Pollard.

To celebrate the debut, Scor on Sweet is hosting a competitive gameplay event. Top performers will earn whitelist access and guaranteed allocation for upcoming NFT Cricket Sticker Packs. These packs unlock exclusive access to professional player characters in the Scor Store and offer special in-game power-ups to boost performance in Sixer Smash.

Commenting on the game’s launch, Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet, said:

Manny Redruello, VP of Games at Winners Alliance, said the partnership demonstrates how far the global athlete-centric commercial solution is going to help athlete collectives reach fans worldwide “in new and meaningful ways.” Redruello added:

The game’s launch came nearly two months after the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) process to identify potential partners to develop and publish a new, world-class mobile cricket game that reflects the global appeal and rich heritage of cricket. Gaming ventures were among the entities that were invited to express their interest in building a transformative cricket game.

At the time, ICC Chairman Jay Shah characterized the project as “a unique opportunity and step forward to reimagine how cricket is experienced and celebrated in the digital world.”

Meanwhile, Scor told Bitcoin.com News that in-app purchases of the game over the last 30 days have grown by a whopping 650%. It also reports that 15% of organic users return to play for five or more consecutive days, while 30% return to play at least two consecutive days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1257-2.85%
Threshold
T$0.01636-8.44%
U
U$0.02711-0.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1316-0.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.37-1.15%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0966+6.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942-6.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04987-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”