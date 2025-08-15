Bitcoin Tumbles as Markets Reel, in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data

The digital asset’s price saw a precipitous drop early Thursday morning after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published data revealing record inflation metrics.

Inflation Shock Triggers Bitcoin Slump

Just seconds after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published its inflation data at 8:30 am on Thursday, bitcoin ( BTC) fell off a cliff. The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of inflation at the commercial or wholesale level, soared 0.9%, jumping from 2.4% in June to 3.3% in July, and eclipsing expert estimates of a significantly lower 0.1-0.2% increase.

Bitcoin Tumbles As Markets Reel in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data(Bitcoin fell off a cliff soon after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published higher-than-expected PPI inflation data / bls.gov)

The data was so jarring that its impact was felt across both stock and crypto markets. Bitcoin sank to $117K after topping $122K on Wednesday, and ether ( ETH) shed roughly 3.50% and dropped to $4.5K after almost touching $4.8K yesterday. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all fell 0.19%, 0.12%, and 0.43% respectively. In short, it was a market-wide bloodbath.

Because the PPI focuses on wholesale prices, it acts as a leading inflation indicator to its counterpart, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which calculates inflation for consumer prices. Tuesday’s CPI showed flat overall inflation, but “core” inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed to a two-year high. And now, with the PPI also jumping to a three-year record, most economists are predicting runaway inflation on the horizon, and that sentiment was captured across all markets this morning.

Overview of Market Metrics

Bitcoin was priced at $117,919.94 at the time of reporting, down 3.03% over 24 hours but still up 1.31% for the week according to Coinmarketcap. The cryptocurrency has been hovering between $117,457.51 and $124,457.12 since Wednesday.

Bitcoin Tumbles As Markets Reel in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data( BTC price / Trading View)

Trading volume over the past 24 hours jumped by more than 30% and stood at roughly $108.16 billion at the time of writing. However, market capitalization fell 3.09% to arrive at $2.34 trillion, and bitcoin dominance remained below 60%, even dropping further by 0.19% to 59.55% since yesterday.

Bitcoin Tumbles As Markets Reel in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data( BTC dominance / Trading View)

Total bitcoin futures open interest on Coinglass rose 1.08% to $83.13 billion, and BTC liquidations skyrocketed to $225.75 million overall. Bulls caught off guard by the unexpected inflation data were eviscerated to the tune of $159.25 million, and the remaining $66.50 million portion consisted of short position liquidations.

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1245-4.52%
Threshold
T$0.01626-9.21%
U
U$0.02685-2.82%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1224-0.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.82-3.94%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
