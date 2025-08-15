A wallet sold 2,099 ETH, and a total of 6,194 ETH was sold in the past two days.

2025/08/15
PANews reported on August 15th that a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation, but possibly not operated by the foundation, has sold 2,099 ETH worth $9.61 million, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. Over the past two days, the wallet has sold a total of 6,194 ETH for $28.36 million worth of DAI. Eleven minutes ago, the wallet received 3,000 ETH worth $13.69 million, which it expects to sell.

Yesterday , Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported by monitoring agencies, was not an operation by the Foundation. As early as the 2014 ICO, approximately 9% of the ETH supply was allocated to the Ethereum Foundation (EF); today, the EF's share is less than 0.3% of the total supply. Therefore, after 10 years, you might find a large number of addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

