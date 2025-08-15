Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term

PANews
2025/08/15 10:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.09736-2.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007-16.74%
MAY
MAY$0.05225+2.07%

PANews reported on August 15th that Coinbase, in its monthly outlook, remained optimistic for the third quarter of 2025. With September approaching, current market conditions suggest the potential for altcoin season to fully arrive (a commonly defined term as at least 75% of the top 50 altcoins by market capitalization outperforming Bitcoin over the past 90 days). Furthermore, there is debate over whether the Federal Reserve's September rate cut signals a peak in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase believes that given the significant amount of retail capital remaining on the sidelines in money market funds (over $7 trillion) and other sectors, the Fed's easing policy could unlock the potential for greater retail participation in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 15th: US July PPI is higher than expected, the market
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-10.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001999+0.95%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008809-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 10:09
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01575-8.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its
Bittensor
TAO$375.92-5.93%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074+1.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 10:28

Trending News

More

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million

Avenir Group retains top spot in Asian Bitcoin ETF institutional holdings, exceeding $1 billion