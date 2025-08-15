[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 15, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps on Hot US PPI, XRP Drops 6%, ETH Tests $4.5K

2025/08/15
The crypto market saw broad declines over the past 24 hours after US July PPI data came in hotter than expected, dampening hopes for a September rate cut. Meme tokens led the sell-off with an 8.62% drop, as PEPE, SPX6900, and Fartcoin plunged over 10% each. Ethereum fell 2.43%, briefly slipping under $4,500 before rebounding, while Bitcoin dropped 3.85% to below $119,000. XRP is also trading at $3.12, down 6.4% in the past 24 hours. Losses extended across sectors, though SKALE surged nearly 48% in a rare upside move.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
