The Chairman of the US SEC will discuss Project Crypto on the show tonight at 8:30 PM

PANews
2025/08/15 12:31
U
U$0.0279+2.91%

PANews reported on August 15 that Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), tweeted that he will discuss Project Crypto on the Mornings with Maria program at 20:30 (UTC+8) tonight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005224-35.80%
Propy
PRO$0.8091-3.86%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-6.41%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+8.79%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005224-35.80%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.166+25.85%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:01

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms

A 23-year-old crypto investor was kidnapped while on a business trip in France