Swedish listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital issues approximately $418,000 worth of shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on August 15th that News.Cision reported that the board of directors of Bitcoin Treasury Capital, a Swedish public company focused on Bitcoin investment, issued 13,803 Class B shares in a private placement, representing approximately 4 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$418,000). The subscription price for the private placement was determined through arm's length negotiations at 287 Swedish kronor per Class B share. All Class B shares issued in the private placement have been subscribed and allocated. All proceeds from the private placement will be used to increase Bitcoin holdings.

