Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000 USDT rewards by publishing high-quality content. Currently, dual-identity participation channels are simultaneously open:

Creator Track: The top 100 will share a total of 5,400 USDT in prize money. Participants who meet the requirements of "20,000 or more Twitter followers, a 5% interaction rate, and submitting 5 qualified works" will receive a guaranteed 54 USDT. The top 10 will share 1,800 USDT (the top of the list will receive 500 USDT). In addition, there are also resources such as a Sunpump activation package worth 800 USDT and 12 hours of exposure on the Huobi app homepage.

Regular User Track: Vote for contestants or comment on content to participate in a lucky spin with a 100% chance of winning, up to 1,888 USDT. Additionally, users can participate in a share of the prize pool by liking, commenting, following, and other interactive activities on designated topics. The higher the ranking, the higher the prize. There's also a 1,000 USDT Universal Celebration Award available to everyone.