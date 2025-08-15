Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Reveals $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings

PANews reported on August 15th that Brevan Howard, a hedge fund with $20 billion under management, disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it holds 37,506,057 shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $2.3 billion. This represents a significant increase from the 21,567,122 shares reported in March. According to SEC filings, Brevan Howard is now the largest institutional holder of IBIT.

