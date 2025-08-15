[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backtracked on comments that the government would not buy Bitcoin for its strategic reserve, helping spark $1 billion in liquidations. Meanwhile, JPMorgan sees ETH rising on stablecoin adoption, Coinbase predicts altcoin season, and the SEC has extended a review of SOL ETFs. Follow live updates below.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.