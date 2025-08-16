A whale deposited 1.59 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened short positions in ETH, BTC, and SOL.

PANews
2025/08/16 11:28
Solana
SOL$188.01-3.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,813.28-0.87%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,452.9-3.68%

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.59 million USDC into HyperLiquid and established short positions in ETH (25x), BTC (40x) and SOL (20x).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

