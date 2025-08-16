$450M in Seized Crypto Assets on Track for Return to Defrauded Investors

2025/08/16
The Justice Department is unleashing over $450 million in seized crypto, real estate, and luxury assets to repay thousands of defrauded victims in a $577 million scheme.

DOJ Plans Restitution for Thousands After $577M Cryptocurrency Fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Aug. 12 that two Estonian nationals have been sentenced for operating a worldwide cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, with a significant portion of the case now turning toward returning seized assets to victims. The DOJ stated:

Prosecutors said the men, Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, used their company Hashflare to promise customers a share of cryptocurrency mining profits, while in reality much of the mining did not occur. The scheme raised more than $577 million from 2015 to 2019 through fabricated dashboards and false performance claims.

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik in Seattle, comes after both men had already served the 16-month term in pretrial custody. “The men have already served 16 months in custody; in addition to the custodial term, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered each to pay a $25,000 fine and complete 360 hours of community service while on supervised release. The men are expected to return to Estonia to serve their terms of supervised release,” the Justice Department explained.

Prosecutors alleged that much of the investors’ funds were spent on bitcoin purchases, real estate, luxury vehicles, and other high-value personal expenses. Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller described the conduct as “a classic Ponzi scheme” that caused significant financial and emotional harm to victims.

Authorities emphasized that a key outcome of the case is the large-scale forfeiture meant to help those harmed by the fraud. “The sentences also incorporated the forfeiture of cryptocurrency, funds, vehicles, real property, and cryptocurrency mining equipment—seized by the United States and its foreign law enforcement partners—which are collectively valued at over $450 million,” the DOJ noted, adding:

Details of the remission process will be announced at a later date, and federal officials say the majority of the seized wealth will be directed toward repayment. The DOJ worked alongside the Estonian Police and Border Guard and the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office to secure these assets and ensure they can be distributed back to victims in multiple countries.

