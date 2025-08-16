Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $14.1295 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

PANews reported on August 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 15, Eastern Time) was US$14.1295 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$114 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.674 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$81.8171 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.803 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$151.979 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.54%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.974 billion.