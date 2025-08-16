Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $59.3371 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETHA seeing a net inflow

PANews reported on August 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$59.3371 million yesterday (August 15, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$338 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.165 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$272 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.736 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.153 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.668 billion.