Data: There are 70 Ethereum treasury companies, holding about 3% of the circulating supply

2025/08/16 15:44

PANews reported on August 16 that according to data from strategythreserve, the Ethereum Treasury Company currently holds 3.7 million coins, worth approximately US$16.38 billion. There are 70 related entities, and the coin holdings account for 3.06% of the total circulation of Ethereum.

