Grayscale unleashes GDOG as Wall Street sniffs around spot Dogecoin ETF

Crypto.news
2025/08/16 19:57
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13222+%0,21

Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Dogecoin ETF. The ETF would trade under the ticker “GDOG” on NYSE Arca.

Summary
  • Grayscale files S-1 with SEC to launch spot Dogecoin ETF under ticker GDOG
  • Coinbase Custody will safeguard DOGE holdings, with passive ETF structure
  • DOGE trades at $0.23, showing no rally despite rising meme coin ETF filings

The filing renames the current Grayscale Dogecoin Trust to the new Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF. It will also allow investors to gain Dogecoin (DOGE) exposure without directly owning tokens.

The ETF proposal joins similar applications from Rex-Osprey and Bitwise as the SEC weighs dozens of cryptocurrency ETF filings under the crypto-friendly Trump administration.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has failed to rally on the news, trading at $0.23 and down 2.3% over the past seven days.

Coinbase Custody named sole asset holder

Grayscale selected Coinbase Custody Trust Company to safeguard the ETF’s Dogecoin holdings, which will serve as the trust’s sole asset.

The fund is intended as a passive investment vehicle, with no active trading, loan utilization, or derivative exposure. Grayscale’s application identifies various risk concerns.

This includes DOGE price swings, regulatory uncertainty, and future competition from other digital assets. The ETF proposal conforms to the NYSE’s amended listing standards, effective January 31.

Competition builds for meme coin ETFs

Bitwise submitted its own Dogecoin ETF application in late January, also naming Coinbase Custody as the proposed asset custodian.

The multiple filings show growing institutional interest in meme coin exposure through regulated investment products.

The SEC is reviewing various cryptocurrency ETF proposals covering tokens including Solana and XRP following the more favorable regulatory environment under the current administration.

Grayscale’s existing Dogecoin Trust has provided institutional exposure to DOGE since its launch, though the ETF structure would offer improved liquidity and potentially lower fees for investors.

Dogecoin’s lack of price reaction to the ETF filing contrasts with the typical response of other cryptocurrencies to news of institutional adoption.

The ETF applications must receive SEC approval before trading can begin, with no guaranteed timeline for regulatory decisions. Grayscale emphasized that share offerings will only become available after receiving authorization.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at levels around $117,400.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0,0245-%30,00
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0904-%0,11
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
Manta Network
MANTA$0,2254-%3,96
Share
PANews2025/08/16 19:44
"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,63-%2,81
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003378-%8,20
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:24

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?